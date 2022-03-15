SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s almost time to hit the hardwood for the 25th Annual NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

This year, some things will return to normal compared to last year. For people looking to get in on the fun, there will be no mask mandates and no capacity limitations.

As for the tournament itself, the final 16 teams were determined out of a pool of 64 teams, reverting back to normal.

Last year, 48 teams competed to punch their ticket to Sioux City, since some conferences couldn’t compete due to the pandemic.

The NAIA Co-Director said he’s ready for some hoops.

“It’s about as normal as we’ve been since 2020 when we shut down the tournament because of COVID. Last year, certainly we had a tournament, but it was different. We had a lot of protocols around the tournament. More testing, restrictions on attendance, and all those different things. All that’s gone this year. We’re wide open, and so that’s really exciting because we get to just go play basketball,”

The head coach of Wayland Baptist said it’s always a good time in Sioux City, especially with the pandemic easing.

“I believe this is our 29th appearance in the NAIA national tournament, so it’s been good to kind of get back to normal, getting through the COVID issues and, you know, being here not masked and in a great city like Sioux City is so exciting,”

Westa also said the tournament banquet and Special Olympics won’t be making a return this year and it’s unclear if they will return next year.