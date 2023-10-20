SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The postseason has arrived for Iowa high school football as teams from classes 8-man to 2A lace up for first-round play.
MMCRU and Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley are among that crop in Class A for SportsZone’s Game of the Week. Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley is visiting MMCRU in the opening round of the Class A playoffs for the pair’s first clash in eight seasons. Each enters with 6-2 records as Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley aims for their first series win since 2009, but it’s taken a lot to stop the Royals roll this fall, with MMCRU boasting its most wins in a season since 2015.
After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.
Part 1
Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week Kingsley-Pierson vs. MMCRU, Harris-Lake Park vs. Remsen St. Mary’s, AHSTW vs. Hinton, Okoboji vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. West Lyon, North Union vs. Woodbury Central, Tri-Center vs. Akron-Westfield, East Sac County vs. Underwood, West Sioux vs. Treynor, Johnston vs. Sioux City East, SB-L vs. Sioux Center, Bishop Heelan vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, and Sioux City North vs. Dowling Catholic
Part 2
Band of the Week, Highlights from Norfolk Catholic vs. Cedar Catholic, Norfolk vs. Kearney, Pierce vs. West Point-Beemer, South Sioux City vs. Lincoln Southeast, Oakland Craig vs. LVSS, Wayne vs. O’Neill, Winnebago vs. Red Cloud, and more scores around Siouxland
Part 3
Player of the Week and the Top Stop
SCORES
The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone. Games with “**” have been live streamed through a KCAU 9 partnership with Metro Sports TV.
Iowa
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley –
Carroll –
Sioux City West – 0 (Forfeit)
Denison-Schleswig – 1
**Johnston – 48
Sioux City East – 13
*SB-L –
Sioux Center-
*Bishop Heelan –
MOC-Floyd Valley at NWC –
Le Mars –
Storm Lake –
Sioux City North –
Dowling Catholic –
*Okoboji –
CL/G-LR –
Cherokee –
Kuemper Catholic –
Southeast Valley – 0
Spirit Lake – 49
Western Christian –
Estherville-Lincoln Central –
*Clarion-Goldfield-Dows –
West Lyon –
*Tri-Center – 0
Akron-Westfield at Le Mars – 35
Sibley-Ocheyedan –
Saint Ansgar –
IKM-Manning – 7
Madrid – 45
*North Union –
Woodbury Central –
*(GotW) Kingsley-Pierson –
MMCRU –
South Central Calhoun –
Logan-Magnolia –
Gehlen Catholic –
West Hancock –
Ridge View – 8
Emmetsburg – 20
Shenandoah –
OABCIG –
East Sac County – 6
Underwood – 44
Pocahontas Area –
Waterloo Columbus Catholic –
*West Sioux –
Treynor –
*Harris-Lake Park –
Remsen St. Mary’s –
Nebraska
*Red Cloud – 6
Winnebago – 60
*Norfolk Catholic – 70
Cedar Catholic – 0
*Pierce – 53
West Point-Beemer – 19
*O’Neill –
Wayne –
South Sioux City – 15
Lincoln Southeast – 49
*Norfolk – 7
Kearney – 35
*Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – 15
Oakland-Craig – 52
South Dakota
There are no Friday night football games for the South Dakota teams in Siouxland. Those South Dakota games, a few games out of Nebraska, and one Iowa game took place Thursday night. Those highlights and scores can be found here.