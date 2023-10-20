SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The postseason has arrived for Iowa high school football as teams from classes 8-man to 2A lace up for first-round play.

MMCRU and Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley are among that crop in Class A for SportsZone’s Game of the Week. Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley is visiting MMCRU in the opening round of the Class A playoffs for the pair’s first clash in eight seasons. Each enters with 6-2 records as Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley aims for their first series win since 2009, but it’s taken a lot to stop the Royals roll this fall, with MMCRU boasting its most wins in a season since 2015.

After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.

Part 1

Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week Kingsley-Pierson vs. MMCRU, Harris-Lake Park vs. Remsen St. Mary’s, AHSTW vs. Hinton, Okoboji vs. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. West Lyon, North Union vs. Woodbury Central, Tri-Center vs. Akron-Westfield, East Sac County vs. Underwood, West Sioux vs. Treynor, Johnston vs. Sioux City East, SB-L vs. Sioux Center, Bishop Heelan vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, and Sioux City North vs. Dowling Catholic

Part 2

Band of the Week, Highlights from Norfolk Catholic vs. Cedar Catholic, Norfolk vs. Kearney, Pierce vs. West Point-Beemer, South Sioux City vs. Lincoln Southeast, Oakland Craig vs. LVSS, Wayne vs. O’Neill, Winnebago vs. Red Cloud, and more scores around Siouxland

Part 3

Player of the Week and the Top Stop

SCORES

The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone. Games with “**” have been live streamed through a KCAU 9 partnership with Metro Sports TV.

Iowa

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley –

Carroll –

Sioux City West – 0 (Forfeit)

Denison-Schleswig – 1

**Johnston – 48

Sioux City East – 13

*SB-L –

Sioux Center-

*Bishop Heelan –

MOC-Floyd Valley at NWC –

Le Mars –

Storm Lake –

Sioux City North –

Dowling Catholic –

*Okoboji –

CL/G-LR –

Cherokee –

Kuemper Catholic –

Southeast Valley – 0

Spirit Lake – 49

Western Christian –

Estherville-Lincoln Central –

*Clarion-Goldfield-Dows –

West Lyon –

*Tri-Center – 0

Akron-Westfield at Le Mars – 35

Sibley-Ocheyedan –

Saint Ansgar –

IKM-Manning – 7

Madrid – 45

*North Union –

Woodbury Central –

*(GotW) Kingsley-Pierson –

MMCRU –

South Central Calhoun –

Logan-Magnolia –

Gehlen Catholic –

West Hancock –

Ridge View – 8

Emmetsburg – 20

Shenandoah –

OABCIG –

East Sac County – 6

Underwood – 44

Pocahontas Area –

Waterloo Columbus Catholic –

**AHSTW – 21

Hinton – 0

*West Sioux –

Treynor –

*Harris-Lake Park –

Remsen St. Mary’s –

Nebraska

*Red Cloud – 6

Winnebago – 60

*Norfolk Catholic – 70

Cedar Catholic – 0

*Pierce – 53

West Point-Beemer – 19

*O’Neill –

Wayne –

South Sioux City – 15

Lincoln Southeast – 49

*Norfolk – 7

Kearney – 35

*Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – 15

Oakland-Craig – 52

South Dakota

There are no Friday night football games for the South Dakota teams in Siouxland. Those South Dakota games, a few games out of Nebraska, and one Iowa game took place Thursday night. Those highlights and scores can be found here.