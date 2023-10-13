SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s nearing the end of the football season here in Siouxland, and the KCAU 9 SportsZone Game of the Week is a hot one during a chilly night.

The smell of burgers and brats is in the air as the Beef Bowl is back in Rock Rapids for another edition of the storied rivalry between defending 2A State Champ Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and West Lyon.

The pair of programs is separated by just 15 miles, and it’s been a tug of war the last two seasons. The Wildcats swept in 2021, and Lions swept back in 2022. And now the stakes are even greater in 2023. Both teams are coming into tonight’s game with a perfect 7-0 while the Class 2A District 1 title hangs in the balance.

After airing, you can watch the Friday Night SportsZone segments below. You can find the scores for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota teams further below.

Part 1

Full segment: Highlights from the Game of the Week

Part 2

Band of the Week, highlights from the

Part 3

Player of the Week and the Top Stop

SCORES

The final scores of Siouxland teams can be found below. Games with an “*” were covered by KCAU SportsZone. Games with “**” have been live streamed through a KCAU 9 partnership with Metro Sports TV.

Iowa

Denison-Schleswig –

Le Mars –

Sioux City East –

Ames –

Harris-Lake Park –

Bishop Garrigan –

Ar-We-Va –

Boyer Valley –

Spirit Lake –

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows –

Unity Christian –

Western Christian –

(GotW)*West Lyon –

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock –

Pocahontas Area –

Eagle Grove –

*Fort Dodge –

Sioux City West –

Manson-NW Webster –

Emmetsburg –

Estherville-Lincoln Central –

Garner Hayfield Ventura –

**West Sioux –

Hinton –

Gehlen Catholic –

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn –

Alta-Aurelia –

MMCRU –

Siouxland Christian –

Newell-Fonda –

G-T/R-A –

North Iowa –

Lawton-Bronson –

OABCIG –

Forest City –

Okoboji –

Carroll –

Sioux Center –

*MOC-Floyd Valley –

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley –

*Bishop Heelan –

Sergeant Bluff-Luton –

Cherokee –

Sheldon –

North Union –

Sibley-Ocheyedan –

Earlham –

South Central Calhoun –

Akron-Westfield –

South O’Brien –

Storm Lake –

Spencer

West Harrison/Whiting – 0 (Forfeit)

Remsen St. Mary’s – 1

Kingsley-Pierson –

Tri-Center –

Sioux Central –

East Sac County –

St. Albert –

Westwood –

*West Monona –

Woodbury Central –

Nebraska

Bloomfield –

Wynot –

Boone Central –

Pierce –

North Bend Central –

Oakland-Craig –

Wisner-Pilger –

Lyons-Decatur NE –

West Holt –

Battle Creek –

Norfolk Catholic –

Wayne –

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge –

Tri-County NE –

Randolph –

Wausa –

*Millard North –

South Sioux City –

*Crofton –

Wakefield –

Bancroft-Rosalie –

Guardian Angels Central Catholic –

Homer –

Hartington-Newcastle –

Pender –

Stanton –

Cedar Catholic –

Ponca –

North Platte –

Norfolk –

Osmond –

Creighton –

South Dakota

**Beresford –

Dakota Valley –

*Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan –

Elk Point-Jefferson –

Vermillion –

Madison –