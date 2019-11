Girl’s high school basketball highlights and scores 11/25/19

The OABCIG Falcons and Waukon Indians came into the UNI Dome both undefeated. But it was the Falcons who took control early and didn't let go, taking the victory 37-12, and securing the first-ever football state championship in the program's history.

Junior QB Cooper DeJean had 250 yards passing, 167 yards rushing, and four total touchdowns. Jake Nieman and Kolton Knop each had a touchdown reception. Nieman added a kick off return touchdown as well. The Falcons defense held the usually high powered Indian offense to 323 yards of total offense, as well as forcing three turnovers.