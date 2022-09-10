SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Our Week 3 SportsZone Game of the Week will showcase two unbeaten Nebraska high school football teams. It’ll be a battle of 2-0 teams as the Plainview Pirates will be on the road facing off against the Bears from Laurel-Concord-Coleridge. This game features a battle of dual-threat signal callers.

Under center for the Pirates is Tanner Frahm, who has totaled 581 total yards and seven touchdowns. On the other side for the Bears is junior quarterback Dylan Taylor, who has recorded 340 yards and seven touchdowns.

Check out the highlights and scores from across the area:

SportsZone Game of the Week: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Plainview

Taking a 24-6 lead at halftime, the Bears would continue being the ones running the show. L-C-C quarterback Dylan Taylor collected 188 passing yards and 2 TD’s to lead the charge, en route to a commanding 48-14 win over the Pirates plus a 3-0 start to the season.

CL/G-LR vs West Sioux, Sioux City North vs Des Moines North, Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Harlan, MOC-Floyd Valley vs Storm Lake, Woodbury Central vs IKM-Manning

Band of the Week, Norfolk Catholic vs Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Pender vs Wakefield, Ponca vs Tekamah-Herman, Dakota Valley vs Sioux Falls, West Lyon vs Sioux Center, Kingsley-Pierson vs Harris-Lake Park

Player of the Week, Top Stop

Iowa

8-Player

Ar-We-Va – 38

Glidden-Ralston – 28

Audubon – 0

Fremont-Mills – 44

Boyer Valley – 7

Coon Rapids-Bayard – 35

G-T/R-A – 60

Northwood-Kensett – 6

Harris-Lake Park – 40

Kingsley-Pierson – 37

Newell-Fonda – 48

River Valley – 6

Remsen-St. Mary’s – 73

Siouxland Christian – 0

Class A

Akron-Westfield – 21

MMCRU – 20

Alta-Aurelia – 28

Hinton – 40

Gehlen Catholic – 35

Lawton-Bronson – 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 22

South O’Brien – 6

IKM-Manning – 0

Woodbury Central – 40

Westwood – 6

Logan-Magnolia – 14

Class 1A

CL-G/LR – 44

West Sioux – 6

East Sac County – 7

OABCIG – 54

Emmetsburg – 28

South Central Calhoun – 63

MVAOCOU – 14

Cherokee Washington – 46

Pocahontas – 12

Sioux Central – 6

Ridge View – 35

West Monona – 0

Spirit Lake – 35

Western Christian – 23

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 9

Sheldon – 34

Class 2A

B-H/RV – 20

Unity Christian – 0

Okoboji – 32

Manson-NW Webster – 0

Sioux Center – 0

West Lyon – 17

Class 3A

Bishop Heelan – 7

Spencer – 31

Denison-Schleswig – 9

Creston – 35

Estherville-Lincoln Central – 0

Humboldt – 17

MOC-Floyd Valley – 41

Storm Lake – 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 14

Harlan – 42

Class 4A

Sioux City West – 33

Des Moines Hoover – 35

Class 5A

Sioux City North – 45

Des Moines North – 22

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge – 48

Plainview – 14

Nebraska

Class A

Norfolk – 16

Grand Island – 20

South Sioux City – 40

Omaha Northwest – 20

Class C1

Pierce – 68

Arlington – 14

Wayne – 7

Fort Calhoun – 29

West Point-Beemer – 7

Boys Town – 20

Class C2

Battle Creek – 7

Ord – 25

Cedar Catholic – 35

Yutan – 6

Norfolk Catholic – 49

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – 7

Oakland-Craig – 20

Malcolm – 22

Ponca – 14

Tekamah-Herman – 20

Class D1

Bancroft-Rosalie – 0

Clarkson/Leigh – 22

Bloomfield – 12

Tri County Northeast – 62

Crofton – 18

Neligh-Oakdale – 36

Hartington-Newcastle – 18

Elkhorn Valley – 28

Homer – 57

Omaha Christian Academy – 20

Lyons-Decatur Northeast – 20

Brownell Talbot – 58

Pender – 62

Wakefield – 64

Stanton – 37

Weeping Water – 14

Wisner-Pilger – 40

Nebraska Christian – 34

Class D2

Creighton – 30

Elgin/Pope John – 38

Osmond – 40

St. Mary’s – 52

Randolph – 6

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family – 26

Walthill – 14

Niobrara/Verdigre – 44

Wausa – 42

Boyd County – 22

Wynot – 20

Howells-Dodge – 54

South Dakota

Class 11A

Dakota Valley – 14

Sioux Falls – 24

Vermillion – 22

Milbank – 16