COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WHO) — Hoover High School’s football coach claims Thomas Jefferson High School students tormented his players with racist threats after their game ended Friday. In dueling statements, Council Bluffs Schools has denied any evidence of racist actions while Des Moines Public Schools is standing by their coach and players.

“Some of my guys at Hoover would give you exactly what was said,” said Hoover coach Theo Evans in an interview with WHO 13 Monday. “Some of what I heard was, ‘kill yourself, hang yourself.’ Definitely n-word usage all over the place. Those guys could get into more specifics if they felt like they wanted to tell you.”

A Des Moines Public Schools spokesperson backed up Evans’ account and chastised Council Bluffs Schools for the statements it made on the Hoover-Jefferson fight. DMPS communications director Philip Roeder accused Council Bluffs Schools of writing “a denial of bad behavior and a poor attempt at spin and a ‘both sides’ argument.”

Des Moines Public Schools’ statement, which was sent to WHO 13 Wednesday night:

“We are shocked to see the statement released by Council Bluffs school district staff – five days after the fact – attempting to reverse sincere apologies from their high school’s principal and athletic director, made as early as last Friday night, about the behavior of some of their students at the game. More concerning, however, is accusing Hoover High School’s coach and students of lying about being subjected to overt racism. Students heard the n-word and suggestions that they should hang themselves as they tried to leave the field. What we had hoped would be a learning experience for the Council Bluffs students involved has instead turned into a denial of bad behavior and a poor attempt at spin and a ‘both sides’ argument.” Philip Roeder, Des Moines Public Schools Communications Director

DMPS’ response comes after Council Bluffs Schools spokesperson sent two statements about the incident to WHO 13. The first, released on Tuesday took a more apologetic tone; the second, released Wednesday afternoon, directly accused Hoover of “unfairly exaggerating” the conflict. It also said the school district found no evidence of racism from Jefferson students.

The second statement from Council Bluffs Schools: