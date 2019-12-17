High school basketball highlights and scores 12/16/19

GIRLS SCORES:
AHSTW 86, Griswold 26
Belle Plaine 52, Don Bosco 31
Benton 47, Mount Pleasant 30
Bishop Heelan 68, Sioux City West 54
Calamus-Wheatland 50, Durant 48 (OT)
CAM 69, Southwest Valley 62
GMG 40, Cedar Valley Christian 34
Hudson 50, Columbus Catholic 38
Keokuk 58, Clark County 39
Kingsley-Pierson 70, Alta-Aurelia 32
Lake Mills 50, Central Springs 47
Lamoni 60, Orient-Macksburg 32
North Mahaska 74, BGM 23
Saint Ansgar 62, Nashua-Plainfield 34
Sioux City East 78, Sioux City North 28
South Central Calhoun 63, Southeast Valley 31
Wapsie Valley 40, Union Community 27
Washington 49, Sigourney 38
Wayne 56, Moulton-Udell 37
West Branch 61, Solon 44
West Monona 87, Omaha Nation 68
Boys Scores:
CAM, Anita 69, Southwest Valley 64
Lamoni 60, Orient-Macksburg 32
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 68, Akron-Westfield 56
Ottumwa 57, Mount Pleasant 45
Southeast Valley 68, South Central Calhoun 58
Urbandale 68, Mason City 60
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61, Union Community, LaPorte City 47
West Branch 61, Solon 44