LAWTON - Coming into regional play, the Hinton Blackhawks had to take a short trip to Lawton-Bronson for their opening game, and as the road team, were considered underdogs.

That thought held true for the early portions of the game. Through six innings the Blackhawks trailed 4-0 to the Eagles, and their season came down to just three outs in the top of the seventh. Luckily, for Hinton fans, that's when the bats got hot, as the Blackhawks scored four runs, and held Lawton-Bronson from scoring any in the bottom half of the inning to force extras.