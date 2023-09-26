HINTON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Hinton Blackhawks have been among the area’s best high school volleyball teams as of recent, boasting a 14-1 record while holding on to the #2 ranking in Class 2A.

Hinton enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, making it to the 2A semifinals and earning a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2013. The majority of that team is back in Hinton threads for 2023 as the team only lost two seniors from last season. Headlining this group is sophomore Bailey Boeve, who is Iowa’s highest rated recruit for the Class of 2026.

The Blackhawks program believe they turned a corner last fall, looking to build its winning culture further while embracing its ‘We Over Me’ mentality.

“We have a saying, ‘We Over Me’. So, definitely just putting each other first has been a big part of our success,” Hinton senior outside hitter Gabbie Friessen said.

“We have so many girls that know what it takes to make it to State and to play in big matches and just to have a successful season. So, that really helps to have the girls around so we can continue to do that this year,” Boeve added.