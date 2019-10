After two seasons in his return, Roger Jansen has stepped down for a second time as the Bishop Heelan head football coach.

His second stint finishes 9-10 in two seasons, including 2-7 this past fall. Jansen previously was the head coach of the Crusaders in 1997, and from 2000 to 2014.

His final record at Bishop Heelan will be 166-41. Jansen is a 1981 graduate of Bishop Heelan.