SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Two-time All-State talent and conference player of the year Brant Hogue left his mark at Bishop Heelan. But after seasons at Iowa Western Community College and Oklahoma State, the 2020 Crusaders graduate announced on social media Sunday he will transferring to the Iowa.

I am very happy to announce that I am transferring to the University of Iowa for my final two years of eligibility. Go Hawks! @UIBaseball pic.twitter.com/BDKPKsN2Zj — Brant Hogue (@branthogue) June 11, 2023

A three-sport athlete in high school, the left-handed pitcher racked up over 150 strikeouts in three seasons for the Crusaders, collecting 96 strikeouts in 55 innings his senior year. Hogue would go on to start for two seasons at IWCC, earning ICCAC Player of the Year and All-America honors his sophomore campaign off a 6-0 record and 1.67 ERA.

Hogue will enter the Hawkeye program with two years of eligibility remaining.