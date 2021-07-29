Hedges dominates to lift Sioux City to series win over Winnipeg 2-0

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) — Sioux City Explorers didn’t need much from their offense on Thursday night, but they got just what they needed.

Zach Hedges got the starting nod for the X’s. The 6’4″ right hander came in 5-4 in 14 starts this season, and finished the game in his third scoreless start, moving him to six wins on the year. Hedges went eight full innings, giving up five hits, while striking out six. Max Kuhns and Jose Velez split the ninth inning to maintain the win for Sioux City.

The X’s offense finished the night with six hits, leaving but none bigger than Chris Clare’s 2 RBI double to left in the bottom of the fifth to give Sioux City the 2-0 lead that ended up being the difference.

The Explorers will continue their nine-game homestand on Friday when they host Gary SouthShore for game one of their three-game series with the RailCats at 7:05 at Lewis and Clark Park.