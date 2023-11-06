SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Since its creation in 1992, Hayworth Hoops has become the longest-running youth basketball league in Sioux City. Entering its 33rd year of operation, the league returned to the trio of courts at Sioux City East this weekend for its preseason tournament.

Starting with only a few teams in its inaugural year over three decades ago, the league has gained more and more interest from area players each year. Divisions range from grades 3-8 and players from all over Siouxland have laced up their shoes for high-level competition to hone their skills and get into mid-season form before it starts.

League coordinator and Sioux City East Boys Basketball Head Coach Ras Vanderloo says they expect to have between 450-500 kids for this year, continuing to provide opportunities for kids to refine their play. A venture that’s ran in the Vanderloo family for decades.

“My dad started it 34 years ago,” Ras vanderloo said. “My brother had it for a while now I’ve got it. It’s just a great thing for kids to get out and play basketball. We don’t try to overprice them we don’t try to do anything other than to give them an opportunity to play on the weekends and give them something to do. I think the first year there might have been 6 or 7 teams total. It’s grown obviously over the years we’re at a full slate right now. It’s opportunity for all the kids to play and enhance their skills and be on a team.”

Hayworth Hoops regular league games will tip off next Sunday, Nov. 12th. Games will run each Sunday throughout the winter.