ORLANDO, FLORIDA (KCAU) – The #17 Iowa Hawkeyes shed their winter coats and threw on the sunglasses as the team arrived in Orlando yesterday afternoon, 6 days before their matchup with #25 Kentucky for the 2021 Vrbo Citrus Bowl.

Though COVID has taken the front seat for some college football bowl-bound teams, the Hawkeyes remain one of the last standing but continue to follow health and safety protocols to make sure they see the field on New Year’s Day.

Kickoff for the Citrus Bowl between the Hawkeyes and Wildcats set for noon on January 1.