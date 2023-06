SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Hawkeyes star Kris Murray was selected by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Murray becomes the 58th Hawkeyes player to be selected in the NBA Draft. Kris joins his twin, Keegan Murray in the NBA. The pair became the fifth set of twins drafted in the first round.

This past season, Murray scored a team-best 20.2 points per game while earning All-American honors.