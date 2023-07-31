AMBLER, Pa. (KCAU) – Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara has been selected to the 2023 Maxwell Award Watchlist, which is presented to the most outstanding player in college football.

The Michigan transfer will play his first season with the Hawkeyes. McNamara, a 2021 third-team All-Big Ten selection, started all 14 games for Michigan while throwing for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns during the Wolverines’ Big Ten title run that year.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 28th with the winner revealed on December 17th in conjunction with ESPN’s College Football Award Show.