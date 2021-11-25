Hawkeyes’ Johnson is next Nebraskan out to knock off Huskers

FILE – Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Iowa has regularly recruited football players out of Nebraska, and several of them have played key roles in the Hawkeyes’ six-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers. Fant, from Omaha, caught three passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in Iowa’s 56-14 win over Nebraska in 2017. The teams play Friday Nov. 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson is the next in a line of Nebraskans who will wear the black and gold of Iowa when the Hawkeyes visit Lincoln on Friday.

Four Nebraskans have been Iowa starters over the six straight years the Hawkeyes have beaten the Huskers. Johnson will be the fifth when the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes go for their seventh win in a row in the series.

FILE – Iowa defensive lineman Nathan Bazata (99) carries the Heroes Game trophy on the field after an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Iowa has regularly recruited football players out of Nebraska, and several of them have played key roles in the Hawkeyes’ six-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers. Bazata, from Howells, Neb., was a starting defensive lineman on Iowa teams that beat Nebraska in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The teams play Friday Nov. 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (AP Photo/John Peterson), File

FILE – Iowa linebacker Cole Fisher (36), defensive end Nate Meier and defensive backs Jordan Lomax and Greg Mabin tackle Pittsburgh running back Darrin Hall during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa has regularly recruited football players out of Nebraska, and several of them have played key roles in the Hawkeyes’ six-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers. Fisher, from Omaha, made 11 tackles and had an interception in Iowa’s 28-20 win over Nebraska in 2015. The teams play Friday Nov. 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth, File)

FILE – Iowa tight end Noah Fant (87) makes a catch against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Iowa has regularly recruited football players out of Nebraska, and several of them have played key roles in the Hawkeyes’ six-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers. Fant, from Omaha, caught three passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in Iowa’s 56-14 win over Nebraska in 2017. The teams play Friday Nov. 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)

FILE – Iowa defensive lineman Drew Ott warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa has regularly recruited football players out of Nebraska, and several of them have played key roles in the Hawkeyes’ six-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers. Ott, from Giltner, Neb., was a starter in Iowa’s 38-17 win over Nebraska in 2013 and its 37-34 overtime loss to the Huskers in 2014. The teams play Friday Nov. 26, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth, File)

FILE – Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson (6) runs a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa has regularly recruited football players out of Nebraska, and several of them have played key roles in the Hawkeyes’ six-game winning streak against the Cornhuskers. Johnson, from Bellevue, Neb., has become one of Iowa’s top wide receivers and will be playing against Nebraska for the first time Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. His father, Clester Johnson, played on two of Nebraska’s national championship teams in the 1990s. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)

Johnson played high school football at Bellevue West and chose Iowa over Nebraska. His father, Clester Johnson, played on the Cornhuskers’ 1994-95 national championship teams.