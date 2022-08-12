SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Iowa Hawkeyes are not only preparing for its first game against South Dakota State, which is less than one month away, but also for the expectations this upcoming season.

The Hawkeyes finished last season atop the Big Ten West standings with a 7-2 conference record while finishing the year at 10-4. After just missing out on being ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll, Iowa hopes to continue the program’s success while working on improving.

Iowa’s defense was a big reason for the team winning big games. But now, they hope the offense can step up. The Hawkeyes averaged less than ten points per game between their four losses. But overall, the team knows it’s a new season.

“The first thing we talk about in January is that it’s a new season, a totally new calendar year. Most importantly, a new team. So, we’re starting from scratch. We haven’t made a first down stop yet and the whole idea is just to get ready for the season,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

“Our motto this year has been one percent better each day and I feel like that we’ve really been achieving that, not just talking about it and last year was kind of embarrassing in the Big Ten Championship and we’re looking to take that next step and win it,” Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce added.

The Hawkeyes face off against the Jackrabbits at home on September 3rd at 11 a.m.