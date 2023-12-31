ORLANDO, FL. (KCAU) – One more sleep remains before a New Year’s Day kickoff between Iowa and Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. A top-25 battle featuring the 10-win Hawkeyes and 8-win Volunteers, as the Hawks take in their final practice and pep rally before game time.

The Big Ten West champion Hawkeyes enter its 36th overall bowl game and 3rd Citrus Bowl appearance. Iowa is 1-1 all-time in the Citrus Bowl and 1-2 all-time against Tennessee, with the Volunteers winning the last meeting in 2015. Hawks however have won four of their last five bowl games.

Though injuries did take away Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara and First-Team All-American Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean earlier this season, the black and gold defense remains a potent threat against a high scoring Volunteer offense. A top-five unit in the country that’s held opponents to 13.2 points per game, presenting a prime chance for the Hawks to become the fourth team in program history to reach an 11-win season.

“There’s no such thing as a bad bowl game, some are just better than others. I can tell you first thing that this is one of the best out there,” Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Fantastic experience for everybody involved, for our players first and foremost. Bottom line is both teams have earned the right to play in a game like this, it really is significant in that way. I have tremendous respect for Tennessee, Josh has done a great job and any local people well know he did an outstanding job here and everywhere he’s been he’s done an outstanding job. No different at Tennessee they’re just a really good football team.”

“This is a big time college football game and a great way to kick off 2024,” Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel said. “We recognize Coach Ferentz and his staff and their program and what they’ve done this year and during the course of his tenure as well. They play extremely tough, smart and physical. A great opponent and looking forward to kicking off.”

Kickoff between Iowa and Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is set for 12:00pm central time in Orlando. The game will be televised on KCAU 9.