IOWA CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Iowa football belonged to the media on Friday, but Saturday belonged to the kids with the Black and Gold hosting their annual “Kids Day at Kinnick” event” celebrating the next generation of the Hawkeye faithful.

Presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, young fans were able to watch open practice and spend the day with their favorite players highlighted by the 2023 Kid Captains who joined the Hawks on field for photos and an inside look at the stadium.

The Kid Captain program was started by the hospital and football program in 2009, with 12 current and former patients selected to have their stories told throughout the season. A heartwarming day geared to giving back ahead of Iowa’s season opener on Sept. 2nd.

“It’s a reminder that is whatever time this morning I’m driving in here there’s people in the parking lot, and you look out the window at 8:30am there’s people out there with kids in jerseys and all that,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said. “I told our guys last night all of us were kids at one point and this is a big deal. It’s just a nice opportunity to interface with the people that support us and the family members all those things. The Kid Captain thing I had nothing to do with that obviously but what a great idea and concept. That was a really good initiative and they tied it in with the wave. It’s pretty cool.”

A scary moment though came during open practice when new starting quarterback Cade McNamara sustained an injury after stumbling on the run, then going down without any contact. The Michigan transfer got up by himself but eventually went back to the locker room with trainers. The Hawks signal-caller soon returned to the field in a gray shirt and did not play again the rest of the day. As of now, Ferentz says it’s soft tissue-related and nothing structural with the knee. The team will approach the injury day-by-day.