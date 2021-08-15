Hawkeyes highlight junior Tyrone Tracy’s potential on and off the field

IOWA CITY, I.A. (KCAU) – With the college football season rapidly approaching, the Hawkeyes are looking to players who will step up during, and outside of gameday. One name that has been at the front of their minds is junior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy. Although he wasn’t involved much in the passing game last season, coaches plan to flip the script with him this year, while players see his impact extending beyond Saturdays.