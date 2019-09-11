Hawkeyes excited about trip to ‘hostile environment’: ‘It means the world’

Black and gold versus cardinal and gold. Herky versus Cy. Kirk Ferentz versus Matt Campbell. It’s CyHawk week and it feels like the hype around this rivalry game is as big as its ever been.

Michael Ojemudia, Iowa senior defensive back: “Being in Iowa for about four or five years, you kind of feel the animosity toward each other. I’m definitely taking this game personally, putting my everything on it in my last year.”

Nate Wieting, Iowa senior tight end: “It’s gonna be a hostile environment. I know we come out right in front of their student section, right in front of their band. So it’s gonna be a loud environment, fans are gonna be rowdy. It’s a great place to play. It’s a great atmosphere and as a competitor that’s what you want in a football game.”

Landan Paulsen, Iowa senior offensive lineman: “I couldn’t believe the amount of Iowa fans and Iowa State fans that come to this game. There’s people doing wheelbarrows, carrying each other down the sidewalk and stuff. You know, just everybody having fun and having a good time.”

Nate Stanley, Iowa senior quarterback: “It means the world to not only myself, but a lot of guys on this team. Playing for a trophy against the other school in your state, it’s an awesome experience. You know, it’s awesome to go out and compete against them because they’re a great team and great competitors.”

The Hawks will be going for their fifth-straight win in this series. They’ve also only lost to the Cyclones once when being ranked in the Top 25.

