Hawkeyes comforts and concerns for 2020 defense

Orange City, Iowa — Keyton Moser (Hull, Iowa) has signed a letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Northwestern College beginning this fall.

Moser recently completed a standout, three-year career playing for the Boyden-Hull High School basketball team. Moser averaged 13.5 points, six rebounds and three assists in leading his team to the class 2A state championship with a 24-3 record as a senior. He earned first team all-conference accolades for the second consecutive year and also was named to the state all-tournament team for the second time. Moser helped lead the Comets to a state runner-up finish as a junior and is a member of the honor roll. He plans to major Business Management / Finance at Northwestern and is the son of Jason and Susan.