Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Champaign , Ill. Iowa won 35-21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawkeyes announced Friday.

Ferentz is asymptomatic and will remain home until December 27.

“We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have very few positive cases,” Ferentz said in a news release. “When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl.”

Iowa players were given the week off to focus on finals and enjoy the holiday.