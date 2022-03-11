INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Iowa Hawkeyes moved closer to their first Big Ten Tournament championship game in 16 years by knocking off the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday afternoon.

Iowa beat Rutgers 84-74 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

The Hawkeyes advance to take on Indiana on Saturday at 1:00 pm for a spot in the tournament championship game.

The Hawkeyes were led, as always, by Keegan Murray. The sophomore led the team in scoring with 26 and rebounds with eight.

Senior Jordan Bohannon and sophomore Tony Perkins each added 16 points.

This is the Hawkeyes’ men’s team’s first appearance in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals since they last won the tournament in 2006.

The Indiana Hoosiers opened the day by knocking off top-seed Illinois. They’ll have a de-facto home crowd for the game on Saturday.