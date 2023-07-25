INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KCAU) – Big Ten Football Media Days kick off tomorrow in Indianapolis, with the Big Ten Media Preseason Poll giving both Hawkeye and Husker fans a first glimpse on where their teams landed in the poll.

First reported by Cleveland.com, the Iowa Hawkeyes were picked to finish second in the Big Ten West. Wisconsin was tabbed as the favorite. The Hawkeyes earned 16 of the 37 first place votes. For Nebraska, first-year head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers were selected fifth.

The Michigan Wolverines were picked to win the Big Ten East, making it the first time since 2018 Ohio State was not picked to win the division.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back and OABCIG native Cooper DeJean earned Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year honors. The Odebolt native is coming off a breakout year as he was an All-Big Ten selection and Music City Bowl MVP last season. Joining DeJean is Ohio State wide receiver and potential top-5 NFL Draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. as the conference’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

BIG TEN EAST

Michigan (27 first-place votes) Ohio State (8) Penn State (2) Maryland Michigan State Rutgers Indiana

BIG TEN WEST