Hawkeye wrestling to honor four-time All-American battling leukemia

For the first time in about six weeks, the Hawkeyes wrestling team will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to take on No. 7 Nebraska on Saturday night. It’s also been about six weeks since former Hawkeye wrestler Brandon Sorensen was diagnosed with leukemia. Iowa is planning to honor the four-time All-American with special bandanas on Saturday night to show support for his battle.

“It’s just natural and it’s pure that we love him and that we’re with him the whole way,” Iowa head coach Tom Brands said. “He’s got a place here forever. We’re gonna celebrate him. He’s a part of us. This isn’t about us thinking of him. This isn’t about anything other than he’s a part of us.”

“When you hear about someone like Brandon Sorensen getting a diagnosis like that, you feel it because he is your brother,” Iowa junior Alex Marinelli said. “You want to wrestle for him, in a way that will honor him. I know he’s strong and he doesn’t need us to do this, but he does need to know that we’re with him every step of the way.”

“Sorensen, he’s an unbelievable role model, just watching him compete since I’ve been in high school and then my true freshman year, that was the only year that I was on the team with him,” Iowa sophomore Max Murin said. “He just competes so hard, he’s such a tough wrestler. There’s not much we can do other than compete as hard as we can for him and hope for the best for him.”

The first 3,000 fans coming through the doors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena will get a Sorensen bandana. As far as the match is concerned, the Hawks will be looking for their 11th straight win over the Huskers in a dual meet.