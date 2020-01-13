Hawkeye women outlast #12 Indiana in 2-OT

COURTESY: IOWA ATHLETICS

IOWA CITY, Iowa — There are 13 regular-season women’s basketball games left and University of Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder knows a lot can happen between the middle of January and the first of March.



But on Jan. 12 — after overcoming a 14-point second-quarter deficit — Bluder and her band of overachieving Hawkeyes outlasted No. 12/13 Indiana, 91-85 in double overtime, in front of 7,397 on Mediacom Court in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. That result elevates the Hawkeyes to the top of the Big Ten standings with a record of 13-3 overall, 4-1 in league play. Also sitting at 4-1 are Rutgers and Indiana (which fell to 14-3 overall with the loss to Iowa).



“First place sounds good to me, it never sounds bad,” Bluder said. “You certainly want it at the end of the year, but we will take it any time. There is a lot of basketball to be played and we know that.”



Iowa has won 30 straight home games.



Iowa trailed 34-20 midway through the second quarter. The Hawkeyes closed the first half on a 12-3 run and trailed 37-32 at the break. A layup in transition by freshman Gabbie Marshall with 3:18 left in the third period gave Iowa its first lead of the second half at 49-47. It was back-and-forth for the next 23 minutes.



The Hawkeyes shot 54 percent from the field and received double-figure scoring from senior Kathleen Doyle (31 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds), sophomore Monika Czinano (23 points), senior Makenzie Meyer (17), and freshman McKenna Warnock (11 points, seven rebounds). Senior Amanda Ollinger pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.



Not only did Meyer hit the go-ahead 3 in the second overtime, but 15 of her 17 points came in the second half or overtime periods.



Indiana was led by Jaelynn Penn’s 24 points and three 3-point field goals.