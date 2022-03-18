IOWA CITY, IOWA — The nation’s best player and a soldout Carver Hawkeye crowd were more than Illinois State could handle on Friday as the 15-see lost to the 2nd-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes 98-58 in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Hawkeyes were led as always by All-American Caitlin Clark who scored a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes move on to face 10th-seeded Creighton in Iowa City on Sunday.

Creighton upset 7-seed Colorado earlier in the day.

With a win the Hawkeyes will advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA tournament.

The Hawkeyes potentially could meet up in the Sweet 16 with the Iowa State Cyclone women.

That game will be played in Greensboro, North Carolina next week.

The 3rd-seeded Cyclones play UT Arlington on Friday night.

With a win they’d face the winner of the Dayton/Georgia game for a chance at the Sweet 16.