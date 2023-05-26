IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO) — Gary Barta is preparing to announce his retirement after 16 seasons as Athletic Director at the University of Iowa, Des Moines-affiliateWHO 13 has learned. The school has not confirmed the reports.

Barta’s retirement will reportedly take effect on August 1. The pending retirement was first announced in multiple online reports including The Athletic, Hawkeye Report and ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Barta has led the University of Iowa’s Athletic Department since 2006 when he was hired to replace Bob Bowlsby. His tenure has included successes including four National Championships for the Hawkeye wrestling team, an appearance by the Hawkeyes in the women’s basketball national championship game in March and Rose Bowl and Big Ten Championship appearances by the Hawkeye football team.

Barta has been a controversial figure at times in Iowa City, facing numerous costly lawsuits during his 16 years in charge. That includes a multi-million dollar lawsuit agreed to with a group of former football players earlier this year as well as numerous other discrimination lawsuits that resulted in millions of dollars in payments.