IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) — A new Hawkeyes bobblehead starts football season with the old and the new, according to a news release.

The Herky the Hawk Football Bobblehead will be available in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store at this link and the Old School Football Bobblehead will be available at this link.

The Herky Football Bobblehead is scheduled to ship in October and the Old School Bobblehead is scheduled to ship in December, the release says.

The Herky Bobbleheads are individually numbered to only 2,023 and the Old School Bobbleheads are individually numbered to 1,847 to coincide with the year of the University of Iowa’s founding. Both bobbleheads are $35 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

“We’re excited to be releasing these special edition Iowa Hawkeyes Bobbleheads to coincide with the start of the 2023-24 school year and the football season,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know how passionate Hawkeyes fans are about their school and bobbleheads, so we expect these bobbleheads to be extremely popular.”

The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee opened to the public on Feb. 1, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high-quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.