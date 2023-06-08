CHARLOTTE, NC (WFXR) — In a match of a pair for Women’s Final Four teams from last season, the Virginia Tech Hokies will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Ally Tipoff at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on November 9th. Iowa is led by point guard Caitlin Clark, the 2023 AP National Player of the Year. Virginia Tech returns ACC Tournament MVP and Seattle 3 Region Most Outstanding Player in All-American point guard Georgia Amoore. Also returning for the Hokies are All-American and two-time ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley and guard Cayla King.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Ally Tipoff playing against the University of Iowa,” Virginia Tech Head Coach Kenny Brooks said. “This game will feature high level talent that will showcase two teams that experienced the Final Four last year. This premier matchup will be great not only for our prestigious conferences but will be a great display for women’s basketball.”

Last season both teams won their conferences. Iowa is the defending Big Ten champs. Virginia Tech is the defending ACC champs. Tech and Iowa have met just three times previously in women’s basketball, with the Hawkeyes winning twice, including the last matchup in 2011 in Iowa City.