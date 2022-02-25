IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball team will play before a sold out home crowd for the first time since the 80s on Sunday as they look to secure a share of the Big Ten title heading into the conference tournament.

The #21 Hawkeyes will welcome the #6 Michigan Wolverines to Carver-Hawkeye on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. The University of Iowa announced on Friday that the game is sold out – the first women’s game to sell out at Carver-Hawkeye Arena since January 31st, 1988.

The Hawkeyes have won three games in a row as they close out the regular season. They are lead by national player of the year candidate Caitlyn Clark and senior Monika Czinano. A win will improve the Hawkeyes seeding heading into the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis next week and could secure them home court advantage in the first two rounds of the NCAA Women’s Tournament next month.

Sunday’s game will be televised on ESPN2.