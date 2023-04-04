IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team not only captivated the entire state, but the entire country, and loyal fans were on hand Monday to welcome them home.

Their unforgettable season culminated in a runner-up finish in the NCAA National Championship on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes arrived back in Iowa City on Monday and were welcomed by thousands of fans waiting in the chilly weather to get a glimpse of the record-setting team. Black and gold faithful showed their support all season long and despite a loss in the title game, Hawkeye fans had their pride on display.

“It’s so amazing. Even if they didn’t win the national championship, they still got second and that’s such an incredible thing to do. They’re such amazing people and I don’t think I’ll ever get to see a team like that. She [Caitlin Clark] broke records and made a ton of threes which I think is so cool. I don’t even play basketball and I think I envy,” said young Hawkeye fan Mariella Bechtel.