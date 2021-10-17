Hawkeye offense stalls and defense loses its luster in first loss of 2021 to Purdue

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Coming off the heels of one of their biggest wins in decades with a top-10 victory over Penn State, the former No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes saw their high-flying hopes shot down on Saturday following their 24-7 loss to unranked Purdue, as the Black and Gold watched their undefeated season slowly slip away. The Boilermakers got an all-time performance from two of their superstars and future pros, holding the Hawkeyes to just a single touchdown on the afternoon.

Iowa enters its first bye week, before returning to the gridiron at Camp Randall against Wisconsin on Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m.