Hawkeye offense comes alive as #5 Iowa stays undefeated with 37-7 win over Kent State

IOWA CITY, IOWA (AP) – Tyler Goodson ran for a career-high 153 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa beat Kent State 30-7 on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes are 3-0. They have won nine straight games overall and 14 straight nonconference games. Goodson had a 46-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Iowa a 9-0 lead, then added a 35-yard scoring run in the third quarter. He had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.

The Hawkeyes’ defense got a first-quarter safety when Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum was sacked in the end zone after a bad snap. Crum was 16-of-23 passing for 185 yards and was sacked seven times.

