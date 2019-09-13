Hawkeye HQ predictions and pregame: Is this the biggest CyHawk game yet?

Iowa vs. Iowa State. College GameDay in the house. CyHawk Trophy on the line. Both teams ranked… in the preseason.

Then that other Iowa football team put a scare in the Cyclones in their opener and dropped ISU out of the rankings after they took a bye week to recover from the UNI experience and prepare for their older sibling’s arrival. (I guess they could have squeezed in the Drake Bulldogs again.)

For those angry online that Iowa State won and dropped in the rankings, the same happened to the Hawkeyes in 2016 after Iowa beat … Iowa State. And that score was 42-3, not a 3-point win in 3OT to an FCS team. Take a beat and let that sink in.

Coaches poll dropped #Hawkeyes 1 spot after 42-3 win vs. Iowa State & kept Iowa in Top 25 after loss to NDSU. Now out after win at Rutgers. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 25, 2016

The CyHawk rivalry does very little for me. As a more-common-than-you-think Rock Island Hawkeyes fan growing up and attending Jordan and Alleman, I knew more Iowa, Illinois and Notre Dame fans than Iowa State fans despite being just across the river. I knew more Ohio State fans growing up here. What’s up, TV’s Pete Ivanic?

The data backs up my personal experience, plus I never get tired of showing TV’s Zane Satre these maps that show a small system of fair weather emerging in central Iowa.

Revisiting this map of college football fans from 2014 for #CyHawk week. https://t.co/flhuAKL9KD Anyone think Iowa has changed much in four years? #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/jBQHONCSmq — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 7, 2018

And Rock Island County in Illinois is #Hawkeyes territory, which is surprising to some. 34% for Iowa vs. 16.9% Illinois and 4.9% Notre Dame. Cyclones don't cross rivers, apparently. https://t.co/flhuAKL9KD pic.twitter.com/43drvzYvrC — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 7, 2018

I’ve attended exactly one Iowa-ISU game to complete my infinity gauntlet of Iowa rivalry trophies — and it was 2012’s 9-6 Hawkeyes loss. It was the worst college football game I’ve witnessed in person. And not because of the victor. I’ve seen some painful losses. That game was torture.

Never again, I said. But now I’m assisting with coverage as we continue to grow Hawkeye Headquarters, so I wouldn’t miss it for the world.

"For the first time ever, we're coming to Iowa State." Me and you both, @CollegeGameDay.pic.twitter.com/pAQJo3Asiq — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 8, 2019

On the bright side, back when I was designing the cover of College Football Blitz, Hawkmania was still just a gleam in the eyes of me, Mark Monroe, Don Farber, Matt Sobocinski, Steve Batterson and Don Doxsie. (The latter two might not claim to be founding fathers, but Hawkmania was built on their coverage, just like Adam Rossow has defined Hawkeye Headquarters.) Anyway, the newspaper I produced when Iowa State beat Iowa for the first time in 15 years was hung in the athletic director’s office with care, probably with the belief that no more victories would ever come there. It’s no badge of honor for me, more like a gold-and-scarlet letter. Sorry, cardinal.

But more wins did come, and in the Ferentz era the Cyclones have become a worthy rival. Not an equal, but relevant. This is a seminal moment for Ames. If the annual CyHawk game is the Cyclones’ Super Bowl, then this might be one of the biggest games in program history. The college football community spotlight is shining on Jack Trice Stadium. I mean, they would be ranked if they win this non-conference home game.

As Kirk Ferentz says about the trip: “It happens every other year.”

Kirk Ferentz on the #Hawkeyes traveling to Ames: "It happens every other year." pic.twitter.com/3OnUfqcsbk — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 10, 2019

But here you’ve got me monologuing again. So many words for a game I profess to not care much about. But I know you do, so here are many more words — with numbers! — to get you ready for gameday… and GameDay. It’s prediction time!

Celebrity prediction

The Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in receptions is back for a third season of picks.

Kevonte Martin-Manley: Iowa 28, Iowa State 17

Featured predictions

Hawkmania

Steve Batterson: Iowa State 17, Iowa 14. Yes, I know Iowa has looked good building its 2-0 record. Yes, I know Iowa State struggled to find much rhythm in its season-opening triple-overtime win over Northern Iowa. Yes, I also know that none of that will matter when these two teams get together.

This series is filled with games that on the surface don’t make a lot of sense. Expect this one – a match-up of teams I believe will both go on and enjoy really good seasons – to be more of the same.

Expect it to be close, hard-hitting and decided by something out of the ordinary, perhaps a defensive score or special teams play. I’m sticking with my preseason gut feeling on this that the home team will find a way to win this Cy-Hawk battle.

WOI

Jonathan Schaeffer: Iowa 31, Iowa State 21

Hawkeye Headquarters

Adam Rossow: Iowa 27, Iowa State 21

Dan Vasko: Iowa 27, Iowa State 17



Predictions for #CyHawk No. 67, presented by the Draft Day Sports Lounge at @RCCasino.@danvasko and I both think the team with the best offensive player wins. #Hawkeyes #CyclONEnation pic.twitter.com/C7SpqW10xI — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) September 13, 2019

National predictions

Athlon Sports

Steven Lassan: Iowa

Mitch Light: Iowa

Mark Ross: Iowa

CBS Sports

Dennis Dodd: Iowa State

Jerry Palm: Iowa State

Tom Fornelli: Iowa State

Chip Patterson: Iowa

Barton Simmons: Iowa State

Barrett Sallee: Iowa

Ben Kercheval: Iowa State

Fox Sports

Iowa 30, Iowa State 26

Bleacher Report

Kerry Miller: Iowa State 21, Iowa 18

Associated Press

Ralph D. Russo: Iowa State 24, Iowa 23

Sporting News

Zac Al-Khateeb: Iowa 24, Iowa State 23

The Athletic

Bruce Feldman: Iowa State 17, Iowa 14

Stewart Mandel: Iowa State 23, Iowa 20

Sports Illustrated

Scooby Axson: Iowa

Michael Shapiro: Iowa

Max Meyer: Iowa

Tim Rohan: Iowa

Molly Geary: Iowa

Ross Dellenger: Iowa State

Laken Litman: Iowa State

Joan Niesen: Iowa

ESPN

Edward Aschoff: Iowa 24, Iowa State 21

Kyle Bonagura: Iowa 20, Iowa State 10

Bill Connelly: Iowa 31, Iowa State 27

David M. Hale: Iowa State 14, Iowa 10

Alex Scarborough: Iowa State 31, Iowa 30

David Bearman: Iowa 17, Iowa State 10

Sam Khan Jr.: Iowa 20, Iowa State 19

Chris Low: Iowa 27, Iowa State 14

Ryan McGee: Iowa 28, Iowa State 21

Adam Rittenberg: Iowa 24, Iowa State 20

Mark Schlabach: Iowa 20, Iowa State 17

Phil Steele: Iowa 24, Iowa State 17

Tom VanHaaren: Iowa 31, Iowa State 21



Hawkeye State predictions

The Athletic

Scott Dochterman: Iowa 17, Iowa State 13

The Gazette

Marc Morehouse: Iowa 24, Iowa State 14

Hawkeyes Mic

John Bohnenkamp: Iowa 24, Iowa State 19

Brendan Stiles: Iowa State 20, Iowa 17

John Patchett: Iowa 24, Iowa State 17

Tyler Tjelmeland: Iowa 21, Iowa State 20

Jack Brandsgard: Iowa 17, Iowa State 14

Hawk Central

Chad Leistikow: Iowa State 24, Iowa 20

Go Iowa Awesome

Mark Hasty: Iowa 30, Iowa State 24

Black Heart Gold Pants

JPinIC: Iowa 31, Iowa State 27

Jordan Hansen: Iowa State 28, Iowa 21

Jerry Scherwin: Iowa 30, Iowa State 17

DC: Iowa 24, Iowa State 10

Matt Cabel: Iowa 24, Iowa State 17

BoilerHawk: Iowa 21, Iowa State 13

Benjamin Ross: Iowa 41, Iowa State 10

Doug Saye: Iowa 27, Iowa State 10

Matt Reisener: Iowa 17, Iowa State 13

Irrelevant prediction

@Hawkologist

And finally, the totally irrelevant prediction based on playing EA Sports’ NCAA Football 2004 on a PS2, as is the tradition since 2015.

Ryan Jaster: Hawkeyes 24, Iowa State 6. A methodical opening drive by the Cyclones looks threatening, but stalls at the 25, forcing an ISU field goal. The Hawks respond with an 80-yard TD run on their first play. Iowa State adds another field goal, then nothing of note happens until late in the half. Another clock-eating Cyclones drive ends with a sack after they passed up a 50-yard field goal. With a short field and 1:32 left, Iowa gets into the end zone through the air to take a 14-6 lead into the break. The Hawkeyes lose their starting quarterback early in the 3rd to a hip injury, then a receiver to a dislocated shoulder and the offense is slowed, but manages to add a 43-yard field goal. The defense picks up the slack with sacks and a huge pick at the 15 late in the 4th. A grinding, throwback, run-heavy 85-yard Hawkeye drive is punctuated by a 1-yard TD plunge that is the starting running back’s second of the day — and 165th yard. CyHawk retained.

This week's totally irrelevant prediction: #Hawkeyes 24, Iowa State 6. Injuries slow the passing game, but the rushing and defense step up, starting with an 80-yard TD run and ending with an 85-yard, clock-eating TD drive after a dagger interception. pic.twitter.com/13NDebypTZ — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) September 13, 2019

Prognosis: After no one picked Miami or Rutgers in the first two weeks, plenty of experts are going with the Cyclones. But not as many as you’d think, considering the hype, the location and the fact a lot of national experts have jumped on this game’s bandwagon — just not on Iowa State’s. The Hawkeyes are being picked overall almost 3-to-1 and among national outlets almost 2-1. Surprisingly, only a little pain is predicted.

Ryan Jaster writes a weekly predictions column during football season for HawkeyeHQ.com and previously wrote and edited for CBS Sports, the Quad-City Times, ChicagoSports.com and the Chicago Tribune. You can follow his Hawkeye musings at @Hawkologist.