According to multiple reports, Hawkeyes cornerback Cooper DeJean will be out for the remainder of the regular season with a lower leg injury.

The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman reported that DeJean likely has a broken fibula, which has a roughly six-week recovery timetable. Dochterman noted it was a possibility DeJean could return for a bowl game.

DeJean was just named a finalist for the Nagurski award, which goes to the nation’s top defender. He has two interceptions, seven passes defended and 41 tackles on the season. The Hawkeyes are allowing just 12.3 points per game on the season, good for third best in the country.

Iowa will rely on Jermari Harris and redshirt-freshman Deshaun Lee at cornerback the rest of the way, with a Big Ten championship berth at stake if the Hawkeyes can win one of their final two games.