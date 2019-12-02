Photos and postgame: Hawkeyes 27, Nebraska 24

Place kicker Keith Duncan #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates kicking the winning field goal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes finished the regular season at 9-3 with a 27-24 win at Nebraska in the Heroes Game on Friday.

Iowa rose to No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 19 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Here is a look at some of the bowl projections for the Hawkeyes around the nation: CBS Sports is sticking with Iowa-Arizona State in the Holiday Bowl, Banner Society is back on the Redbox Bowl bandwagon with Iowa-California, College Football News agrees and moves Iowa to the Redbox Bowl against Cal, Sporting News switches Iowa to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Tennessee after having them in the Holiday Bowl the past five weeks, and ESPN‘s experts are split, one has Iowa-Cal in the Redbox Bowl, the other has the Hawkeyes in the Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky.

Photo gallery

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes leads the way for wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 to score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Place kicker Keith Duncan #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates kicking the winning field goal against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Iowa Hawkeyes carry the Heroes Trophy off the field after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores on a kickoff return against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Defensive lineman Ben Stille #95 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers tackles quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes makes a catch against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt #5 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers upends wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Linebacker Mohamed Barry #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and cornerback Dicaprio Bootle #23 team up to stop running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Place kicker Keith Duncan #3 of the Iowa Hawkeyes watches his game-winning kick with holder Colten Rastetter #7 as cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt #5 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers attempts to block the kick at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Holder Colten Rastetter #7 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates the game-winning field goal with place kicker Keith Duncan #3 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Defensive back Terry Roberts #16 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Defensive end Chauncey Golston #57 of the Iowa Hawkeyes carries the Heroes Trophy after the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Iowa Hawkeyes and their fans celebrate the win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers by holding the Heroes Trophy at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes and defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore #95 combine to stop a Nebraska Cornhuskers runner at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes cheers a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Running back Dedrick Mills #26 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs against defensive end A.J. Epenesa #94 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

A balloon floats on to the field in the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Nico Ragaini #89 of the Iowa Hawkeyes tries to evade the tackle of cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt #5 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Running back Mekhi Sargent #10 of the Iowa Hawkeyes carries the ball against linebacker Will Honas #3 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks over the line against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes calls a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes scores on a kickoff return against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Quarterback Luke McCaffrey #7 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers looks over the line against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes waits for the teams to come on the field in the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Running back Dedrick Mills #26 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers runs against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Iowa Hawkeyes wait to take the field against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette #6 of the Iowa Hawkeyes dives into the end zone ahead of the tackle from cornerback Lamar Jackson #21 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Quarterback Nate Stanley #4 of the Iowa Hawkeyes passes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Tweets and videos

Another year, another gutsy, game-winning drive from the #Hawkeyes to defeat the #Huskers on a clutch, last-second FG.



My wrap from Lincoln (yes, that's a GnR reference in the tag.) pic.twitter.com/Ndv7ImjSDK — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 30, 2019

Keith Duncan kicks Iowa past Nebraska 27-24 https://t.co/p9kKA39XJY — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 30, 2019

Keith Duncan is….all smiles.



Iowa over Nebraska 27-24. pic.twitter.com/idbXUNvSB5 — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 29, 2019

Reverse angle of the #Hawkeyes fight song with the fans after the win at Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/V3bqQlLz7B — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 1, 2019

The #Hawkeyes take the Heroes Trophy to the fans after their win at Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/d2SqgRsUOU — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

"YOU DON'T KICK IT TO ME!"



Lost in the Keith Duncan heroics in Lincoln was @_ihmirr_'s counter punch on his 95-yd KOR TD.



Here's ISM and Kirk Ferentz on the big special teams play in a @HawkeyeHQ web extra (NSFW at the end, but a good NSFW if you're a #Hawkeyes fan). pic.twitter.com/uXSrP2XBDr — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) December 1, 2019

A.J. Epenesa on the Heroes Game win: “Is that five in a row? Five, right? I played in three of ‘em. … That’s a real nice-looking trophy. It’s not as heavy as the other trophies. But it’s a pretty trophy. I like it.” #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/OGCewcSnvY — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 30, 2019

Kristian Welch says the #Hawkeyes still haven’t played their best football and it’s important to stay hungry: “We talk about continuing to improve as the season goes on.” pic.twitter.com/fxwV8yhmoF — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 30, 2019

Keith Duncan on his point and kiss celebration after the game-winning kick: “Are you not entertained?!” (sort of) #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/cMb65JzcZq — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 30, 2019

Here's the extended version of the #Hawkeyes carrying the Heroes Trophy from one end of the field to the Iowa fans waiting at the other. pic.twitter.com/qsSdJufbO1 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 30, 2019

And here’s what @Matt_Hankins1 said about A.J. Epenesa and his 14 tackles against Nebraska. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/nsoIvlVnJ7 — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) November 30, 2019

Once Nebraska tied the game at 24, Michael Ojemudia said the #Hawkeyes defense “just put our foot down and controlled the rest of the game.” pic.twitter.com/2CJ8yB2Ugz — Hawkeye Headquarters (@HawkeyeHQ) December 1, 2019

Turns out you do have to play the games. https://t.co/uSinZELapV — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 30, 2019

Just in case folks were wondering, yes the #Huskers are still using the old Bulls intro song from the 90s for their tunnel walk. https://t.co/X82COcCHFQ — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 30, 2019

"Felt cute, might try to win the game later." https://t.co/oyU3BbE9vf pic.twitter.com/NjnMV7COX2 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 30, 2019

Duncan FG with 1 second left. #Hawkeyes up 27-24. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

Huskers playing with a lot of confidence, crowd is juice, Hawkeyes offense is rattled.



BUCKLE UP. 24-24 into the 4th. — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 29, 2019

Nebraska TD. #Hawkeyes and Huskers are tied at 24 with 32 seconds left in the 3rd. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

Nebraska TD. #Hawkeyes up 24-17 with 8:24 left in 3rd. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

Since that timeout early in the second, Iowa has about 20 yds in three or four drives. Weird change from opening 16 mins or so. #Hawkeyes — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 29, 2019

Interception by Koerner at the 5. #Hawkeyes might kneel this one out to the half. 41 seconds to go. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Kickoff returned 95 yards by Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Iowa up 24-10 with 8:41 left in the half. Quiet please. pic.twitter.com/dLkGX5cCe5 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

Nebraska pick six. #Hawkeyes up 17-10 with 8:54 left in the half. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

Duncan FG. #Hawkeyes up 17-3 with 11:37 left in the half. pic.twitter.com/KeifV2cMy9 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

End 1st: #Hawkeyes 14, Nebraska 3. Waving from Lincoln. 👋 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Tyler Goodson with a 55-yard run. Iowa up 14-3 with 3:08 left in the 1st. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

Nebraska still without a run defense.

Goodson to the house. #Hawkeyes lead 14-3, 3:08 1Q — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 29, 2019

"99 Red Luft Balloons" was a No. 1 song in 1984 for Nena. You might have heard Nebraska was No. 1 in the 1990s, but its last stop at the top was actually in 2000. This concludes the trivia segment of today's program. pic.twitter.com/K2rzFT8V9I — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

Nebraska FG. #Hawkeyes up 7-3 with 4:03 left in 1st. — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

Touchdown #Hawkeyes! Ihmir Smith-Marsette 45-yard run. Iowa up 7-0 with 11:04 left in 1st. pic.twitter.com/5LZFETiTCz — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

#Hawkeyes leaving the field after warmups.



Kickoff at Memorial Stadium in 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/OLdivh4CsS — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 29, 2019

No sugarcoating it. This is gross weather here in Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/AzZNM3y5Mv — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 29, 2019

I'm going to knock on the door and ask for directions to Kinnick West. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/UR8YL28Dv3 — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 29, 2019

Just for the sake of being accountable on our #Hawkeyes predictions:



Since beginning of 2018 season (SU, ATS, O/U):

DV: 16-8, 12-12, 9-14-1

AR: 18-6, 13-11, 10-13-1 https://t.co/OJdXSbLzKl — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) November 28, 2019

By the way, they hand out black shirts to everyone at Nebraska now. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/4x8TE8HRTN — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) November 30, 2019

Keith Duncan closed a huge gap and currently has a lead in the @LouGrozaAward fan voting: https://t.co/icmVw4vijY #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/EZu0hZI9Yv — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) December 1, 2019