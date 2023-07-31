Kirk Ferentz is currently the longest tenured head coach in college football. The commander in chief of the Iowa Hawkeyes enters his 25th season, and as he approaches the quarter century mark, it’s fair to wonder: Why does Kirk want to continue coaching?

After all, he’s 67 years old (set to turn 68 next week), has won 10 bowl games, and is the winningest coach in the program’s rich history.

At Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, I asked Ferentz if there is any significance to this being Year 25 and why it is that he wants to continue coaching.

“I don’t know about sentimental,” Ferentz said. “Coaching is easy — it’s something that I really like doing and no one has told me to sit down yet. The one thing about this job, other people will let you know when it’s time to take a seat.”

“I actually saw a performer on Sunday, he was up on stage and he says most of his life he doesn’t have any hobbies — he performs. And then he prepares in the studio, preparing — doing what musicians do and I identify with that.”

“I like my job a lot. I like sitting out in the back, too, at my house. I really enjoy that when it’s peace and quiet. Occasionally coffee or another beverage. But I really like what I do, I like the people — I feel fortunate.”

“If you would’ve told me in 1981 I would live 30-plus years in the state of Iowa I’d say you’re absolutely nuts — you’re out of your mind. You just never know where life is going to take you and I’m really lucky.”