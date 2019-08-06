New uniforms a ‘boost’ for Hawkeyes

Iowa unveiled their new gold uniforms which will be worn at their home game against Penn State on October 12.

Select players participated in a photo-op revealing the new uniforms along with a real Hawk, something that caught senior quarterback Nate Stanley by surprise.

“Walked into the locker room and there was just a bird there, and I was like, ‘That’s pretty sweet’,” said Stanley. “We didn’t know anything about it in the text messages as far as when we were supposed to be there. There was something mentioned that there was a surprise for us and when I walked in I was like, ‘That’s definitely it, that’s what they were talking about’. It was a lot more than just holding a bird. It was learning about the conservation and everything that goes into what the trainer did with the bird.”

“From Iowa, we’re more traditional, so you might not see that from us,” added senior defensive back Michael Ojemudia. “But the uniforms are really just kind of like a boost for us as players. If coach makes his risky decision, we should rally behind it, you know, play good that game.”

