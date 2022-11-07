Longtime Hawkeyes assistant football coach Bill Brashier died Friday, the University of Iowa announced. He was 93.

Brashier was part of Hayden Fry’s coaching staff from 1978 to 1995, serving as defensive secondary coach, defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. He retired after Iowa’s 38-18 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl.

“Bill Brashier was a tremendous defensive coach,” current Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said in a news release. “Leadership was an integral part of every victory and championship our program achieved in the 1980’s and 1990’s, and I was honored to coach alongside him as a young assistant. He got the absolute best out of all of his players every single day. They loved and respected him as a leader and as a person.

During Brashier’s years at Iowa, the Hawkeyes won three Big Ten titles and appeared in 12 bowl games, including three Rose Bowls. The Hawkeyes won eight or more games in 10 of Brashier’s 17 seasons on the Iowa staff.

“Bill was never flamboyant or flashy,” Ferentz said. “He didn’t seek the spotlight. As a coach, he was without peer. On top of that, Bill was an incredible mentor to young coaches like Barry Alvarez, Dan McCarney and me. There was no better person for a young coach to be around. Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Ann, his family, his former players and all of his friends.”

Before joining Iowa, Brashier was an assistant coach at North Texas for 11 seasons. He served as a graduate assistant coach at Texas-El Paso in 1964 and served as a high school assistant coach and head coach early in his career.

Brashier was a starter at North Texas as a defensive back, quarterback and punter from 1949-51.

Brashier, who was born in Eastland, Texas, on May 30, 1929, was also a three-year Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife, Ann, sons Randy and Scot, daughter Lee Ann, several grandchildren and a great grandchild.