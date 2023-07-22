When Kaleb Brown announced his intention to transfer to Iowa back in May, it meant the most prolific wide receiver (in terms of high school evaluation) in the history of the program was going to be on the 2023 roster. He only caught one pass at Ohio State in 2022, but he might be the most hyped single reception player in the country.

A player who had scholarship offers to play for Alabama and Ohio State. The 78th overall recruit coming out of the 2022 class. An offense with virtually nothing to offer at wide receiver that finished 123rd in passing yards just got better.

Some even dubbed it a contradiction of recent history. But in reality, it was a match made in heaven for both the Hawkeyes and a player looking for a new home.

“My reason for leaving was how stacked we were at Ohio State,” Brown said of choice to enter the transfer portal.

“Two boxes were checked — quarterback and a place where I could compete for a spot. It was an easy decision.”

Brown has already found a roommate in running back Kaleb Johnson. But more importantly, the Hawkeyes’ new wide receiver has sprung a good relationship with his new quarterback, Cade McNamara.

The players are strength training during the week, but Brown and McNamara have made time to throw and catch away from mandatory lifts. Brown was even able to make the team’s trip to California a few months ago. It’s safe to say he feels at home in Iowa City.

“From my first time stepping on campus I felt this place was special,” the Chicago native said. “I like the community, honestly. It’s different than the city that I grew up in. I feel it’s a place where I can put my head down and grind.”

“He’s an athlete,” Nico Ragaini said of Brown. “When he gets the ball in his hands he can do something with it. So I’m excited to see him.”

