IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) — The Iowa football program announced the team’s two most valuable players, in seniors Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta. For Campbell, this is the second consecutive year he has won this award. Campbell won Big Ten defensive player of the year, and LaPorta won Big Ten tight end of the year.
Campbell, Iowa’s star linebacker, has already racked up plenty of awards. He’s received the William V. Campbell trophy, Butkus award, as well as making 1st team all Big Ten. His 118 tackles were the 2nd most in the conference.
Sam LaPorta led Iowa in many major receiving categories this season despite playing tight end. In 11 games LaPorta caught 53 passes for 601 yards and a touchdown. He was also a finalist for the Mackey award.
In addition, Campbell and LaPorta join CB Riley Moss, P Tory Taylor, and S Kaevon Merriweather as permanent team captains.
Here is the full list of team awards:
Forest Evashevski Academic Achievement: Matt Fagan
Iron Hawk Award: Jack Campbell
Roy Carver Most Valuable Players: Sam LaPorta, offense
Jack Campbell, defense
Permanent Team Captains: Sam LaPorta, offense
Jack Campbell, defense
Kaevon Merriweather, defense
Riley Moss, defense
Tory Taylor, special teams
Hayden Fry Award: Sam LaPorta, offense
Seth Benson, defense
Jack Campbell, defense
Noah Shannon, defense
Luke Elkin, special teams
Jay Higgins, special teams
Reggie Roby Special Teams Award: Tory Taylor (specialist)
Cooper DeJean (overall)
Team Leader Award: Taylor Fox, offense
Deavin Hilson, offense
Griffin Liddle, offense
Max White, offense
Koen Entringer, defense
Luke Gaffney, defense
Thomas Hartlieb, defense
Kael Kolarik, special teams
Reese Osgood, special teams
Josef Smith, special teams
Kelby Telander, special teams
Brett Greenwood Award: Joe Evans
Monte Pottebaum
Former Player: Brett Greenwood (2007-10)
Comeback Player of the Year: Diante Vines
Coaches Appreciation Award: Luke Lachey, offense
Mason Richman, offense
Leshon Williams, offense
Deontae Craig, defense
Ethan Hurkett, defense
Kaevon Merriweather, defense
Quinn Schulte, defense
Louie Stec, defense
Deontae Craig, special teams
Louie Stec, special teams
Turner Pallisard, special teams
Monte Pottebaum, special teams
Lukas Van Ness, special teams
Team Hustle Award: Spencer Petras, offense
Monte Pottebaum, offense
Nico Ragaini, offense
Cooper DeJean, defense
Logan Lee, defense
Riley Moss, defense
Lukas Van Ness, defense
John Waggoner, defense
Seth Benson, special teams
Jack Campbell, special teams
Riley Moss, special teams
Xavier Nwankpa, special teams
Next Man In Award: Brody Brecht, offense
Kaleb Johnson, offense
Logan Jones, offense
Alec Wick, offense
Sebastian Castro, defense
Jay Higgins, defense
Logan Klemp, defense
Kaleb Johnson, special teams
Drew Stevens, special teams
Player Appreciation Award: Brad Heinrichs
Bump Elliott Award: Greg Morris
Kevin Foor
Kelly Koch
Distinguished Service Award: Barbara Burke
