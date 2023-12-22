Fans had been clamoring for more Brock Harding, and against UMBC they got it. Harding played 29 minutes and turned his first career double-double — 10 points and 12 assists.

After starting the game sluggish against a non-conference opponent, Harding provided the spark the Hawkeyes needed to come out with a 103-81 win.

Aside from dazzling no-look passes and acrobatic layups, Harding has drawn attention for what he’s done after games — work out. After every single game, 12 assists or zero, Harding can be found getting shots up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as a part of his routine.

“My parents have always stressed to me if you want to be good at something, you’ve got to put the work in,” Harding said. “I’d say COVID is really when my mind kind of flipped. I thought I was a pretty good player, but the biggest jumps were after COVID and I started to work out a lot.”

“I’m angry if I figure out somebody’s working out more than me, so it’s just kind of hardwired in me to try to be the hardest worker on the court every night. I typically don’t like to sleep in too late because then I wake up angry that I didn’t work out already.”

“I think it’s who he is,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said. “He is an incredible competitor. He’s got a tremendous mind for the game and he truly understands what is needed at any given time. I think he has a natural ability to lead. He has always been a point guard, very confident in himself, very vocal.”