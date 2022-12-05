It’s official: Iowa’s going to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville on New Year’s Eve.

For back-to-back seasons the Hawkeyes will be facing the Kentucky Wildcats, who defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl last year. Kickoff is slated for 11 a.m. CT.

The three bowls that appeared to be in play for the Hawkeyes were the Music City Bowl, the Pinstripe Bowl and (it was a long shot) the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Hawkeyes’ loss to Nebraska in the regular season finale narrowed that possibility.

With the transfer portal opening on Monday, and the possibility of players optioning out of the game, it’s unclear who will be suiting up for Iowa in the season finale.