IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) — The Grid Club had a very special guest Monday as they do every week at Noon at the Knights of Columbus.

Clarissa Chun was the featured Hawkeye speaker. She was named head coach of the University of Iowa women’s wrestling team in November 2021.

Chun is the first head coach in the history of the program. Iowa announced in September 2021 that it was adding women’s wrestling as an intercollegiate program, becoming the first NCAA Division I Power 5 conference institution to offer the sport.

A two-time Olympian, she took fifth at the 2008 Beijing Games before earning a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games.

She also competed at the 2000, 2009, 2011 and 2012 World Championships.

You can hear some of what Chun had to say in the video above. Our full interview will air Sunday night at 9:30 on Fox 18 KLJB’s Sports Sunday.