Iowa defeats Rutgers 85-80 in Top 25 showdown

The Iowa Hawkeyes extended their winning streak after defeating Rutgers by 5 on January 22.

Leading by nine with four minutes to play, Iowa looked like they had a fourth-straight victory locked up here at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Then Rutgers rattled off 10 straight points to take a one-point lead. Some teams might fold, but definitely not this Hawkeyes squad.

“We’re saying stuff. We’re talking. No one is quitting on each other,” said Luka Garza, who finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds. “Especially at the end when they were really getting up into us with the press and we just really have to do a better job against presses at the end of the game. Those moments we just got to come together and that’s what we’ve been able to do.”

“They’re an aggressive team and we knew that’s the type of game it was going to be, up into our space, different things like that,” said Joe Wieskamp, who added 18 points and four assists. “So I think our team did a good job responding to their aggressiveness in the second half.”

“We certainly after the two turnovers had an opportunity to hang our heads, and we did not do that,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. “We kept fighting. We executed on offense, to perfection, and then got the key stops. You know, it’s one thing to come down and score and get a stop, score, get a stop, make your free throws, and that was really impressive there.”

Another fantastic game in the Big Ten conference going the Hawkeyes’ way.

McCaffery praised his team’s resiliency after the game, saying this group is becoming one of his favorite all-time to coach. The Hawkeyes are back in action on Monday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena when they host Wisconsin.