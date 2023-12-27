(WHBF) — Iowa All-American linebacker Jay Higgins announced he will return for another season with the Hawkeyes. The caption spoke for itself:

Clearly, Jay thinks he’s got more to prove. But let’s give him credit where it’s due:

Higgins led all Power 5 players with 155 tackles in 2023. He earned himself first-team All-American honors from the FWAA and Sports Illustrated; Associated Press, and second team all-American honors from Sporting News, CBS, Walter Camp and AFCA. Higgins also was a finalist for the Butkus Award.

There’s a chance the Hawkeyes return both of their starting linebackers. Nick Jackson, who started the entire season alongside Higgins, has been granted an additional year of eligibility — per 247sports.

Either way, this is huge news for the Hawkeyes.