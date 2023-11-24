Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game.

Blake Hornstein (6-5): Well, the last time I predicted an Iowa vs. Nebraska game, two things were true: I was largely unaware of the fabled “Iowa loss,” and thought it was impossible for the Hawkeyes to lose a home game against an inferior opponent.

For those of you saving your new tabs for Ryan’s column below, I’ll share the crux of my 2022 prediction — quoting the WHBF assignment editor Jeff Johnson.

“What does the N on Nebraska’s helmet stand for?” Johnson told me.

“Knowledge.”

It’s a funny joke — until Nebraska beats Iowa for the first time in eight years and keeps them out of the Big Ten championship game. Or even worse, compare it to the Lions keeping the Packers out of the playoffs 6 weeks later.

But, that can’t happen this year. Iowa’s going to Indy — they’re the best in the west with one game to spare. Speaking of clinching things, Ryan’s PS2 has already claimed this year’s prediction title.

His record is… 9-2. And, of course, the Hawkeyes’ record this year is… 9-2. Yes, the damn thing picked Iowa to win every single game.

I, on the other hand, tried to be objective, and took into account three things: Iowa had the worst offense in football, injuries that would cripple literally any other team, and the potential of an “Iowa loss.”

After starting the season 5-0 in predicting Hawkeye games, I decided to get cute and try to call the bad loss nearly every week. Purdue, Wisconsin (not bad, but also not good), Rutgers, Illinois. Wrong, wrong, wrong and wrong again. And, of course — I missed the Minnesota game, the actual bad loss.

Obviously, I should’ve just been a homer. I should have a blind allegiance to Kirk Ferentz just like some of our loyal Facebook audience has. (Jokes aside, thanks for your readership).

Ryan’s PS2 that’s probably older than Kirk’s been coach knows that Ferentz knows how to win a football game.

I’ll leave my analysis at that, and I’ll see you in Lincoln (then, Indy).

Prediction: Iowa 17, Nebraska 14

Ryan Jaster (9-2): I’m just going to come out and say it: It’s hard to hate the Huskers these days.

One, they’re fairly harmless in the Heroes Trophy rivalry, aside from last year. But that’s an anomaly after seven consecutive wins by the Hawkeyes.

Two, Matt Rhule. We’ll get to him, but first…

I normally pay attention to Iowa State for exactly one week a year. It’s the luxury of growing up as an Iowa fan on the Illinois side of the river and learning early on that the Cy-Hawk game has zero consequences (see 2002), outside of a trophy that changed its look as often as the Cyclones have changed their primary colors.

But this week has been a little too loud on social media to ignore.

All Hawkeyes fans should take a lesson from Glen in “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” especially those on Twitter that entertain the Iowa State fans every November when they claim that now is when the Cyclones are unbeatable:

“Turn your back on them. Take away their energy and they disappear.”

This Thanksgiving, the loud little brothers seem to have forgotten that Iowa’s November record is 17-1 since 2019. So let this be the last air spent on these Cyclones until game week next year. Maybe we can save Farmageddon by sacrificing the Cy-Hawk. Who says no?

When it comes to the Hawkeyes’ other rivals, Nebraska is next in line for low levels of attention.

Give me Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Northwestern or Purdue any day of the week. I’m going to miss those West counterparts. Well, the unprotected ones anyway. Nebraska? Meh. So much hype and so little substance. They were the chosen ones. World beaters. That was 2011 and… well, we’re waiting (for that first Big Ten Football Championship). Or a West win. (Iowa has three of those now, by the way.)

That said, everything I’ve seen from Rhule at Nebraska – and like I’ve said, it’s not a ton – has only endeared me to those notorious attendance fudgers. (Respect for the volleyball record, though.)

From a funny meme early in the season to his “ridiculous” response for overhauls to his staff in Year 1 to his tribute to the Ferentzes, he seems to be a likable guy who knows his place in the rebuilding process, something they did not have in Scott Frost.

I wish him success – but not this week. Hold on… this game means nothing. I like rivalry trophies, but this is seriously just for bragging rights. The Huskers have it already — if they borrow it for one more year so the wounded Hawkeyes can rest, so be it.

They were legendary in the 1990s, harmless now and closer to washed up than they care to admit. Like me. But the tank isn’t empty yet.

Prognostications are tough. Not just anyone can do it. Caitlin Clark can hit jumpers from logos, but do you think she can just hop on national TV and predict a footba-

Oh.

I’ve got perfect predictions on my ledger. Peyton and Eli didn’t put me on a board, but one of my PS2 scores is etched in brick at Kinnick.

This week, the Totally Irrelevant Prediction — which for the record hasn’t picked against the Hawkeyes since last year’s Maryland game and also uses NCAA Football 2004 from the era of three consecutive No. 8 Iowa finishes — says the Hawkeyes win 23-13. Iowa almost clears that low, low over on its own.

Maybe those backups — what string are we on for some of these positions? I’ve lost track — relish in the opportunity and take it to the Huskers.

The Hawkologist’s prognosis? No pain predicted on the 6-point pain index, because the Big Ten West is clinched and the Huskers can’t hurt the Hawkeyes this week.

Here’s a look at what others from near and far expect, starting with the weather from Our Quad Cities Weather’s Tyler Ryan:

